vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

VTVT opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.41. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

