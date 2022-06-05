Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $34.00 at Guggenheim

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

WMG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 130,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 889.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 79,989 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.