Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 7%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.51 and last traded at $59.29. Approximately 20,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,297,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Barclays lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,232,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Wayfair by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

