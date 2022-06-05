Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $55.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.
Chewy stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.
About Chewy (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
