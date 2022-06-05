Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Stock analysts at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.
WELL opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 117.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $99.43.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
