Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Stock analysts at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

WELL opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 117.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

