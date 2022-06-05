Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $134.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

WLK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.62.

NYSE:WLK opened at $130.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Westlake has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,344 shares of company stock valued at $14,315,810. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

