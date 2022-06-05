Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $134.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.
WLK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.62.
NYSE:WLK opened at $130.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Westlake has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,344 shares of company stock valued at $14,315,810. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westlake (WLK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.