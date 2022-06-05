Willard D. Oberton Sells 7,200 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.06%.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.