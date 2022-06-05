Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Wireless Telecom Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 146.0% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

