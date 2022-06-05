World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of World Fuel Services worth $23,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 358,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 793,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108,302 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of INT stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

