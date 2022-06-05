Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 524,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $580.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.44. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

