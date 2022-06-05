Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. 219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 167,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAO. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Youdao currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Youdao alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $589.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Youdao by 953.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 575,849 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Youdao by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 275,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 367.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Youdao by 9.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Youdao by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 164,735 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.