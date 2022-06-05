Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $210.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $147.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $854.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $853.50 million to $855.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $905.30 million, with estimates ranging from $885.60 million to $925.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.66. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

