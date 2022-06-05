Zacks: Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 54,243 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.