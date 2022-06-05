Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) to Hold

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 556,425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 80,068 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 440,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

