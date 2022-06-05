Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Buy

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

HWKN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hawkins stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $766.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.92. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hawkins by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,331,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hawkins by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hawkins by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

