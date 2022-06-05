Zacks Investment Research Upgrades InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to “Buy”

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IFRX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

IFRX stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $64.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth about $5,530,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,525,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

