Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to “Hold”

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,139 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $85,523.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 329,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,026.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $174,425.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,754.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after acquiring an additional 528,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,118,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 85,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

