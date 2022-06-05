Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to “Buy”

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UTL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE:UTL opened at $57.11 on Friday. Unitil has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $915.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Unitil during the third quarter worth about $713,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

