Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Cut to $540.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.00.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $334.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.53. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $309.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after buying an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,271,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

