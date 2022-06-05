Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.
NASDAQ ZETA opened at $8.67 on Friday. Zeta Global has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
About Zeta Global (Get Rating)
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zeta Global (ZETA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.