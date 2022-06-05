Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $8.67 on Friday. Zeta Global has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

