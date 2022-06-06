-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SomaLogic.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SomaLogic by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of SomaLogic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after acquiring an additional 170,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SomaLogic by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,052,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 883,494 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLGC stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. SomaLogic has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

