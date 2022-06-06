-$0.26 EPS Expected for RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RenovoRx.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenovoRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

RenovoRx stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNXT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

