-$0.26 EPS Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.17). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TACT opened at $4.45 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $44.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
