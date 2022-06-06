$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.17. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 38.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth about $214,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

