$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.10. Copart reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

CPRT opened at $115.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.89. Copart has a 1-year low of $105.41 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,934,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,179,000 after purchasing an additional 485,924 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

