$117.90 Million in Sales Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will announce $117.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year sales of $498.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.32 million to $498.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $642.12 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $650.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freshworks.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 2,828,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $341,998.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,652. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. Freshworks has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $53.36.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshworks (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.