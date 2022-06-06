11,763 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270,877 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 443,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA opened at $43.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $43.45.

