$12.41 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will announce $12.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.33 million to $12.50 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $15.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $53.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.37 million to $55.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $78.58 million, with estimates ranging from $71.13 million to $85.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 58.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million.

SMSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James decreased their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.89.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $146.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

