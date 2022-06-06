13,618 Shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,618 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NG. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,842 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 167,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 52,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,130,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $442,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,393.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

