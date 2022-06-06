$189.41 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $189.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.40 million and the lowest is $183.00 million. Repligen posted sales of $162.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $786.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $773.40 million to $792.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $890.58 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $948.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 182.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $165.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.65. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.