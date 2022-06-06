1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.16% of 1stdibs.Com worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $80,392.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $215.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

DIBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.