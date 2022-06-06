29,165 Shares in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.22% of Third Coast Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $25.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

