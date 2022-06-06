35,250 Shares in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of Tootsie Roll Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 17.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $32.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.01. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $39.20.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

