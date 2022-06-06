$38.95 Million in Sales Expected for Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to post $38.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nerdy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.24 million and the lowest is $38.50 million. Nerdy reported sales of $32.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdy will report full-year sales of $169.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.50 million to $173.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $221.75 million, with estimates ranging from $209.00 million to $238.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nerdy.

NRDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $843,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,379,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,967.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason H. Pello acquired 27,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 503,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 339,500 shares of company stock valued at $914,470. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 5.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 760,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 424.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 173,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 50.1% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 538,784 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NRDY opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

