42,000 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $34.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

