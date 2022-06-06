4,332 Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

CLR stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

