$590.61 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $590.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $603.32 million. Bruker posted sales of $570.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

BRKR stock opened at $63.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. Bruker has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 29.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the third quarter worth $5,808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bruker by 90.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Bruker in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

