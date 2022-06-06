$78.57 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $78.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.70 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $77.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.47 million to $318.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $344.10 million to $348.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,234,000 after buying an additional 3,629,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $11,724,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 587,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 602.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 229,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after acquiring an additional 210,204 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.