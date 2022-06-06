$9.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will report $9.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.83 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $7.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $37.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.31 billion to $39.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.99 billion to $36.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

NYSE:SU opened at $40.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $42.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $204,761,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $110,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

