9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 36.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.50 on Monday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.31.

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

