$92.76 Million in Sales Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will post sales of $92.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.03 million and the lowest is $92.50 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $77.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $371.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.00 million to $372.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $392.01 million, with estimates ranging from $388.60 million to $397.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 68.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -110.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at about $23,429,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth about $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth about $5,327,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 16.2% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 830,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 63.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 90,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

