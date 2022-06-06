Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,061 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.05 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

