Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,873,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $250.76 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $157.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.15.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.