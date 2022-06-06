Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of Alerus Financial worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $438.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.75. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

