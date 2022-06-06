Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Joint were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JYNT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Joint by 131.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Joint by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 22.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Joint by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $234.70 million, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 210,691 shares of company stock worth $3,387,056. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

