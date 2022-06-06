Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 226.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 97,060 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,979,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $8.32 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $180,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,333 shares of company stock worth $527,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

