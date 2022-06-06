Ambarella, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $82.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $128.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $134,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

