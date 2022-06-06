American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $380.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

