Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,412 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Amkor Technology worth $48,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,468,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,168,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 103,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

AMKR opened at $20.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.50. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

