Analysts Anticipate Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 156.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crescent Point Energy.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

CPG stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63,910 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 166.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 425.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 89.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 110,556 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.